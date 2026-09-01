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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lions Club raises awareness among school students against drug abuse

Lions Club raises awareness among school students against drug abuse

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:47 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Lions Club members with students of Government Senior Secondary School in Mehli, Shimla.
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Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Mehli, Shimla, were told about the ill effects and consequences of drug abuse during an awareness session organised by the Lions Club, Shimla, here today. The session aimed to promote health, education and social awareness among the younger generation.

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The session was delivered by Lion Manmohan Verma, who interacted with the students and sensitised them to the serious physical, psychological, social and academic consequences of drug abuse.

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Addressing the students, Verma said that substance abuse can have a devastating impact on an individual’s physical and mental health. He elaborated on the harmful effects of commonly abused substances and cautioned students against experimentation, peer pressure and other factors that can gradually lead to addiction. He said that addiction not only damages an individual’s health and future but also adversely affects families and society as a whole.

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Verma also urged the students to remain vigilant, make informed choices and firmly say, “No to Drugs.” He encouraged them to focus on education, sports, creative activities and positive friendships as healthy alternatives that contribute to their overall personality development. The students were advised to seek guidance from parents, teachers and other trusted persons whenever they encounter situations involving drugs or harmful substances.

The speaker also highlighted the importance of early awareness and preventive education in combating drug abuse. He said that young people are the future of the nation and that protecting them from the trap of addiction is a collective responsibility of parents, teachers, educational institutions, social organisations and society at large.

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The school authorities appreciated the Club for organising the awareness programme and for taking up an issue of such vital importance to students and society.

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