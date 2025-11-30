Lions Club to hold free eye check-up camp in Shimla today

The Lions Club of Shimla on Friday highlighted several recent initiatives, including the donation of an ambulance to the Jeevan Jyoti Welfare Society at Kumarsain and a transfer ceremony held at the Narkanda Hospital.

Club president Gopal Krishan said that a free of cost eye check-up camp would be held at the Lion Eye Hospital at the Lion Bhawan in New Shimla tomorrow. The camp, to be organised in partnership with the Dashmesh Eye and Multi-Speciality Hospital, would offer complimentary eye examination and referral services for advanced treatment.

The club has invited all members, local dignitaries and the public to attend the camp and support its efforts to improve eye health in the community.