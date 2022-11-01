Liquor, cash, jewellery worth Rs 18 cr seized in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

The police, excise and mining departments have seized illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valuing Rs 18 crore after the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Assembly elections, said a spokesperson for the Election Department here today.

However, in the past 24 hours, Rs 31.80 lakh cash and around 2,109 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 6.16 lakh were seized during checks carried out by the police at various places in the state. Besides, the police seized charas and heroin worth Rs 9 lakh.

The spokesman said that at nakas set up by the Income Tax Department, Rs 16 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 1.56 lakh were also seized.