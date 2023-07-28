Liquor smuggling racket busted

Nurpur, July 27
The Nurpur district police busted an inter-state liquor smuggling racket Tuesday night. A police team set up a naka at the inter-state Bhadroya toll barrier and intercepted a Canter (RJ-52GA-1710). During search, the police seized 1,000 cartons of IMFL of three brands hidden in the vehicle. The seized liquor cartons were being transported from Pathankot through the Pathankot-Bhadroya-Kandwal link road, near here.
SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that the police had inputs that a large quantity of IMFL was being smuggled through the inter-state Ranital-Dehra route in Kangra district and Saroop Singh, a resident of Jawali in Kangra district, had lifted the consignment from Pathankot.
He said that Saroop Singh had been arrested.
