Liquor smuggling sees surge in Parwanoo, Paonta

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 27

Incidents of liquor smuggling have increased in Parwanoo and Paonta Sahib border areas of Solan and Sirmaur districts over the past few months

Liquor meant for sale in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is allegedly being smuggled into these areas. The two districts share border with these states and liquor smuggling in private vehicles was common.

This has led to a spurt in liquor smuggling to Parwanoo and Paonta Sahib border areas of Solan and Sirmaur districts

“The Paonta Sahib police seized 360 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh and another 36 bottles of beer meant for sale in Haryana from a house at Kolar village on April 8,” says Ramakant Thakur, DSP, Paonta Sahib.

“A month ago, 48 boxes (576 bottles) of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh and 36 bottles meant for sale in Haryana were seized at Majra village from a vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number,” Thakur adds.

Three cases of liquor smuggling have come to light in Parwanoo this month, leading to the seizure of 2,138 bottles, says Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan. The Parwanoo police seized 24 bottles of country-made liquor from a Kalka resident at Taksal village Tuesday night.

“A liquor bottle costs Rs 200 to Rs 800 more in Himachal as against the prices prevailing in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. This has led to a spurt in liquor smuggling from places like Zirakpur in Punjab,” says a liquor licence holder.

He says the issue of setting up checkpoints at places like Tipra in Parwanoo has been taken up with the State Taxes and Excise Department, but nothing has been done so far.