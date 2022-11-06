Liquor worth Rs 1.7 cr seized in Una district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 5

In view of the Assembly elections, the Excise Department today seized illegal liquor worth Rs 1.7 crore while conducting raids at various manufacturing units in Una district.

Excise Commissioner Yunus said today, the teams had seized 13,524 (equivalent to 18,000 bottles) bulk litre of liquor and spirit. The total seizure in the district was 34,596 bulk litre valued at about Rs 1.7 crore, he said.

He further said keeping in view the Assembly elections, the department was taking strict action against the illegal storage, transportation and sale of liquor. The team conducted surprise checks on the premises of various licensees in Una, Baddi and Parwanoo and has seized as many as 2,610 liquor cases. Also, as many as 6,042.58 litre of ethyl alcohol stored in violation of the Excise Act had also been seized in the Tahliwal industrial area of Una, he added.