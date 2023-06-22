List of accident-prone spots being prepared

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 21

In a bid to curb road accidents, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta, has directed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to prepare a list of accident-prone black spots and budgetary estimate required for rectifying them by July 15.

SDM-level panels The Sirmaur DC has formed committees at the sub-division level which will have respective DSPs and HRTC regional managers as their members. Executive engineers of the PWD have been designated as member secretaries.

In a bid to ensure time-bound action, timelines have been devised for various tasks by the DC. SDMs would be required to convene a meeting of this committee before June 20 to identify the black spots while the members will visit the spot before June 25. Measures needed to curb accidents at the black pots would be pondered by the committee before June 30.

Other aspects like funds needed to rectify the spots, making the detailed project report and preliminary reports for the same would also be prepared in a time-bound manner before July 10. The committees will ensure that the final list of black spots as well as the budgetary proposal is submitted before the authority by July 15.