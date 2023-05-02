List steps taken to curb monkey menace: HP High Court

Vijay Arora

Shimla, May 1

The HP High Court has taken a strong note of the death of a girl near Tutu in Shimla due to attack by monkeys. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh ordered the state government to clarify its position regarding the steps taken by it to curb monkey menace in Shimla.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the court has made the Environment Ministry of the Central Government a party in this case. Apart from this, Principal Secretary Forest, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and DFO Wildlife have been impleaded as party respondents.

The court has taken cognizance of the news published in Hindi dailies. It was reported in the news that another life was lost in the attack by monkeys in Shimla. A young woman fell from the third floor of her house in Dhanda area of the city on Monday after being attacked by monkeys. The girl was taken to the IGMC but she died on the way.

It was further reported that this is not the first incident of death due to terror of monkeys.

After interacting with the officials of the state forest and wildlife department the court listed the matter for further hearing on this issue on May 15.

Next hearing on May 15