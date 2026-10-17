Lit fest to witness keen deliberations in Kasauli

The 15th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival will be held at the historic Kasauli Club from October 23 to 25.

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A gamut of celebrities, journalists and writers will arrive in this quaint cantonment town to deliberate on the theme 'The Art of Disagreement — Conversations Across Divides'.

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Organised to honour the legacy of author and journalist Khushwant Singh, the festival will bring together thinkers, authors and journalists, besides people who had made a mark in various fields.

General Manoj Naravane (retd), former Chief of the Army Staff, is among the key invitees who had participated in the fest earlier, too. Whether General Naravane will present a glimpse of his yet to be released book “The Cantonment Controversy” will be keenly watched. The veteran Army General had faced a question about his book’s release from the audience last year, too.

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Imtiaz Ali, known for directing romantic comedies like 'Jab we Met' and 'Socha na Tha', is another key personality who is expected to deliberate on a host of topics.

Environment activist Sonam Wangchuk, investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, media personalities like Feroze Gujral, Vishnu Som and Hartosh Singh Bal will come together to discuss a host of burning issues ranging from political polarisation, generational divides, artificial intelligence and misinformation, India-Pakistan dialogue, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, gender and identity debates and women’s empowerment.

Discussions will also focus on themes such as literature as a space for nuance rather than outrage, language, culture and belonging, ecology versus development, the courage to offend, the survival of democracy, echo chambers, and the importance of reading the other side.

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, Bollywood actors Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul and Pooja Bedi are among other celebrities who will light up the occasion.