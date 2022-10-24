Littered garbage attracts monkeys

Garbage can be seen scattered around a dumpster alongside the national highway (NH) near Kufri. Since the stretch of the road passes through forest area, the garbage attracts monkeys. These monkeys come on the road, posing a risk to themselves as well as the motorists travelling on the NH. The authorities concerned should ensure that the garbage is disposed of regularly so that the monkeys don’t visit the dumpster. Ranjinder, Sanjauli
Footbridge needed at Auckland Tunnel
Pedestrians have to face a lot inconvenience while crossing the Auckland Tunnel during the morning and evening hours. The tunnel is the main passage towards KV School, Auckland School, DAV Lakkar Bazar and RKMV. A footbridge should be constructed at the spot so that pedestrian, especially children, can cross the road safely. Kartik, Shimla
Complete development works in Dharamsala
The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation started various developmental works just a month before the ensuing Assembly elections. Many roads in the city were dug up for these development projects. However, after the elections were announced, the pace of completing these projects have slowed down considerably. Due to the incomplete works, people regularly get stuck in traffic jams. The authorities concerned should complete the projects immediately. Rakesh, Dharamsala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
