Littered trash attracts monkeys

Garbage can be seen littered along the road in Sanyard ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. The waste attracts monkeys, which may pose a threat to residents and pedestrians in the area. The civic body should take strict action against people who are dumping garbage in the open. —Manoj, Mandi

Work on Rampur road progresses at snail’s pace

Locals continue to await the completion of the Aoda-Shanthal ambulance road in Rampur. They are facing a lot of inconvenience as the construction of the road is progressing at a snail’s pace. It should be transferred to the Public Works Department and completed at the earliest. —Raunak, Rampur

Accelerate work on escalator to The ridge

The work on the escalator from Lakkar Bazaar to The Ridge is progressing at a tardy pace. It has been a while since the work started, but more than 50 per cent of the work is still left. The agencies involved should be directed to accelerate the work. —Vipin, Shimla

