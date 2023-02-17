Littered trash attracts monkeys

Garbage can be seen littered along the road in Sanyard ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. The waste attracts monkeys, which may pose a threat to residents and pedestrians in the area. The civic body should take strict action against people who are dumping garbage in the open. —Manoj, Mandi
Work on Rampur road progresses at snail’s pace
Locals continue to await the completion of the Aoda-Shanthal ambulance road in Rampur. They are facing a lot of inconvenience as the construction of the road is progressing at a snail’s pace. It should be transferred to the Public Works Department and completed at the earliest. —Raunak, Rampur
Accelerate work on escalator to The ridge
The work on the escalator from Lakkar Bazaar to The Ridge is progressing at a tardy pace. It has been a while since the work started, but more than 50 per cent of the work is still left. The agencies involved should be directed to accelerate the work. —Vipin, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
