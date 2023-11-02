Littering at forest along Fagu temple

The forest adjoining the ancient temple at Fagu, 25 km from Shimla, is littered with plastic and used bottles. People coming to pay obeisance at the temple should ensure that they do not throw waste, plastic wrappers and bottles in the forest. The authorities concerned should put up boards telling people not to litter the green area. —Praveen, Shimla

Horses on Kufri road a nuisance for commuters

Horses are giving a tough time to commuters at Kufri. They face a lot of problems during late evening hours when visibility is low and these horses being taken back home cover the entire road. Often, these horses start running around, posing a threat to the lives of commuters. —Anil, Shimla

Harness tourism potential of Kullu valley

Successive governments have failed to harness the tourism potential of the Kullu valley. Most of the tourism spots in the valley are either natural or have been developed by local people, who have even promoted adventure sports on their own. The government should develop infrastructure in the region to promote tourism. Adequate marketing of the area should be done to provide a fillip to the local tourism industry. —Vinay, Manali

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla