Littering in the open

GARBAGE can be spotted littered on the roadside on the way to the Jakhu temple. After consuming chips and other such eatables, people often throw the wrappers in the open. This not only affects the environment, but also the beauty of the town. The authorities should take action against the people who litter in the open.
Mamta, Shimla
Lack of streetlights troubles pedestrians
THERE are no streetlights installed on the stairs leading to Chakkar from Ghora Chowki. Due to this, people have to face a great deal of inconvenience, especially at night. The risk of getting injured while using this path looms over the commuters as the absence of streetlights reduces visibility on the path. The corporation should install streetlights here on priority.
Anil, Shimla
Taxi service not sufficient
THE lack of an adequate taxi service in the Kaithu area has been causing problems for residents. Only one HRTC taxi plies in this area, and this fails to meet the needs of the area residents. People have no choice but to walk up steep hills. The authorities concerned should improve their taxi service in the area as soon as possible for the convenience of the residents. Rajni, Shimla
