Living archives: Bhuri Singh Museum preserves Chamba’s extraordinary legacy

In the heart of Chamba town stands a treasure house that preserves over a thousand years of artistic brilliance, political history and cultural memory of the region. Established on September 14, 1908, the Bhuri Singh Museum is today regarded as one of the most important repositories of Pahari miniature paintings and historical artefacts in the western Himalayas.

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Founded by renowned archaeologist Dr J Ph Vogel with the support of Raja Bhuri Singh, the ruler of the erstwhile Chamba princely state, the museum has grown into a priceless archive of Chamba’s glorious past. Its galleries are filled with miniature paintings, copper plate grants, sculptures, inscriptions and stone carvings that offer rare insights into the evolution of one of the oldest hill kingdoms in the Himalayas.

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Among its most celebrated possessions is a collection of 573 Pahari miniature paintings, making it one of the largest repositories of this distinctive art form.

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Tiny details, timeless masterpieces

Yet the true magic of these paintings often lies hidden in details invisible to the naked eye. One of the museum’s finest masterpieces depicts a king and queen seated at the window of a palace, enjoying a leisurely moment together. Through the window, the visitors can see a tranquil landscape featuring a lake and cultivated fields. At first glance, the scene appears simple and serene. However, when viewed through a magnifying lens, an entirely different world emerges. Tiny figures appear in the distance — a boat carrying five people glides across the lake while a farmer ploughs his field with a pair of bulls.

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The extraordi

nary detailing reveals the remarkable imagination and precision of Chamba’s miniature artists, who often embedded entire narratives within seemingly ordinary scenes.

“This painting is among the most admired works in our collection,” says Surender Thakur, Curator of the Bhuri Singh Museum. “Visitors are often amazed when they discover the hidden details through a magnifying lens. It demonstrates the exceptional skills of the artists and their ability to create intricate worlds within a very limited space,” he adds.

When mytholog

y wore Mughal robes

Another masterpiece transports the visitors to the world of the Ramayana. The painting depicts the marriage of Lord Rama and his brothers but with an interesting artistic twist. Rather than portraying the princes in ancient attire, the artist has dressed them in Mughal costumes.

According to experts, such depictions reflected the tendency of Pahari painters to interpret the mythology through the lens of their contemporary society. The result was a unique blend of devotion, imagination and historical influence that gave the paintings a distinctly local character.

“These paintings were not merely illustrations of religious stories,” explains Thakur. “They also reflected the social, political and cultural environment of the period in which they were created. That is what makes them invaluable historical documents,” he adds.

Governance on metal

While miniature paintings remain the biggest attraction of the museum, equally fascinating is the collection of more than 60 copper plate grants, among the most significant in India.

Historians note that after the Chola dynasty of South India, Chamba has yielded one of the largest collections of copper plate grants in the country. These grants provide a remarkable record of the kingdom’s administrative systems, land ownership patterns and religious institutions.

Among the most treasured documents preserved in the museum is the oldest known copper plate grant issued by Yugakara Verman, son of Raja Sahil Verman, the founder of Chamba. The grant, dating back to 950, records the donation of land to the historic Nar Singh Temple at Bharmour, offering a valuable evidence of the region’s early political and religious history.

Another equally intriguing is another grant from a later period that contains what appears to be an early form of accountability clause. The document clearly states that if the beneficiary failed to utilise the land for the purpose for which it had been granted, the grant could be withdrawn.

Thakur says, “These copper plates tell us a great deal about governance in ancient Chamba. They show that land grants were not unconditional. There were systems of responsibility and oversight, which indicate a highly evolved administrative structure.”

The copper plates also reveal how successive rulers supported temples, religious institutions and public works, helping historians reconstruct the social and economic history of the region.

A legacy in stone slabs

Beyond paintings and manuscripts, the museum houses some of the finest examples of Chamba’s sculptural heritage.

Among its prized exhibits are beautifully-carved fountain stone slabs, temple fragments and sculptural panels that showcase the mastery of local stone craftsmen. The intricate carvings, floral motifs and religious imagery etched into the stones reflect a flourishing artistic tradition that once adorned temples and public spaces across the kingdom.

These artefacts offer evidence that Chamba’s cultural achievements extended far beyond painting and literature. They demonstrate the region’s excellence in architecture, sculpture and craftsmanship, much of which survives in ancient temples scattered across Chamba and Bharmour.

A living archive

For over a century, the Bhuri Singh Museum has served as a guardian of this rich legacy. Scholars, historians, artists and tourists continue to visit the institution to explore its unique collection and better understand the history of the western Himalayas.

Thakur says, “Every artefact in the museum has a story to tell. Whether it is a miniature painting, a copper plate grant or a stone carving, each object helps us understand the lives, beliefs and achievements of people who shaped Chamba’s history.”

As visitors walk through its quiet galleries, they encounter not merely objects displayed behind glass but fragments of a civilisation that valued art, learning and culture. In an age of rapid change, the Bhuri Singh Museum remains a bridge between the past and the present — a place where hidden worlds continue to reveal themselves to those willing to look a little closer.