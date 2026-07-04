Living legacy

NESTLED amid the tranquil mountains surrounding the Prashar Lake in Mandi district, the annual Saranahuli Fair continues to embody the region’s enduring cultural spirit. Held every year from June 14 to 16 near the revered temple of Prashar Rishi, the centuries-old festival remains a vibrant celebration of faith, community and tradition, bringing together deities, devotees and local residents in a unique cultural gathering.

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For generations, the fair has formed an integral part of the social fabric of Mandi. According to Balbir Thakur, president of the Prashar Rishi Temple Committee, Saranahuli, has traditionally drawn participation from the Utarshal, Shanor and Badar regions. More than a religious event, it was conceived as an occasion where people from scattered villages could meet, strengthen social ties and celebrate their shared heritage.

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Among the fair’s most cherished traditions is the preparation of ‘kachori’, a distinctive delicacy of Mandi district. In earlier times, families prepared the dish using wheat harvested from the season’s first crop. Before it was consumed, the freshly harvested grain was first offered to local deities as an expression of gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The homemade ‘kachori’ was then carried to the fair, where families and neighbours shared meals, reinforcing the values of togetherness, devotion and gratitude that have long defined Saranahuli.

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The festival itself was once a simple community gathering. There were no rows of temporary shops, amusement stalls or commercial activity. Attendance was largely limited to people from nearby villages and the emphasis remained firmly on rituals, cultural interaction and the congregation of local deities.

Over the years, however, improved road connectivity has transformed both Prashar Lake and the Saranahuli Fair. The sacred lake has emerged as one of Himachal Pradesh’s most visited pilgrimage destinations, attracting devotees, tourists and adventure enthusiasts from across the country. The fair now serves not only as a religious celebration but also as a showcase of the region’s cultural heritage.

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While this growing popularity has brought wider recognition, it has also raised concerns about environmental conservation. Members of the temple committee point to increasing pressure on the fragile alpine landscape as visitors camp near the lake, often clearing patches of grassland to pitch tents. Temporary shops erected during the fair also leave behind damaged green spaces after being dismantled. Preserving the ecological balance of the area while accommodating rising visitor numbers has become one of the organisers’ greatest challenges.

Despite these pressures, the essence of Saranahuli remains unchanged. The fair continues to preserve Mandi’s folk traditions, rituals and collective identity through the ceremonial gathering of deities and the participation of local communities. This year’s celebration witnessed the arrival of around 27 local deities, reaffirming the festival’s enduring significance in the district’s cultural calendar.

As rural celebrations evolve with changing times, Saranahuli stands as a reminder that cultural traditions can flourish when communities remain committed to protecting both their heritage and the landscapes that sustain it. At the Prashar Lake, devotion, culture and nature continue to converge, ensuring that one of Mandi’s most treasured festivals remains a living legacy for generations to come.