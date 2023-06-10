Loan agreement with ADB signed for SHIVA project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

The project and loan agreement of Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) project has been signed between the Government of India, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the state government.

The Rs 1,292 crore project aims at boosting the cultivation of sub-tropical fruits like orange, guava, pomegranate, etc., in seven districts (Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour and Una), thereby increasing the income of farm households.

Congratulating farmers, the CM and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the high-priority project was going to be a key intervention in the state’s agriculture/horticulture based economy. The project is based on ‘Beej Se Bazaar Tak’ concept, linking all activities from pre-production to post harvest management, including value chain development and access to market. The project will expand climate-resilient sub-tropical horticulture plantation area along with assured irrigation and market access through value chain development.

“With the implementation of this project, the farmers of the state would get self-employment opportunities and the economy of the state would be strengthened,” said the Horticulture Minister. The project aims at improving the livelihood of at least 15,000 farm households (around 90,000 direct beneficiaries in these households).