Una: Loan of Covid-orphaned siblings repaid

The district administration has come to the rescue of two siblings Aryan and Suman Preet, who were orphaned during Covid.

The Tribune had reported their woes twice, prompting the High Court to take suo motu action. While the siblings were provided cashless medical cover under HIMCARE, they were also given admission to Central School in Saloh.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said today that the loan amount of about Rs 1.6 lakh was paid, which was taken by their parents to open an eating joint in Ghaluwal village. Their father borrowed Rs 75,000 from the village cooperative society, but died a year later. He could repay only a small amount of the loan.

After her husband’s death, Anju Devi decided to continue with the eating joint and took more loan. She too died a few months later on May 12, 2021. The minor siblings started receiving letters from the cooperative society for repaying the loans taken by their parents.

The siblings, on attaining the age of 18 years, would have to part with Rs 50,000 each, which had been deposited into their bank accounts as ex gratia on the death of their mother.

The Secretary of the cooperative society had told The Tribune that the general house of the society had decided not to waive the loan as the money belonged to shareholders. He had also said if the loan was not paid, their mortgaged land would be auctioned.

The DC told The Tribune that the loan dues had been settled. The principal amount had been paid by the Mata Chintpurni Trust, while the interest had been waived by the society.

Aryan, 16, and Suman Preet, a year younger, are in the foster care of their aunt Karmi Devi, who is given a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per child by the Mother and Child Development Department to take care of the daily needs of the children. Besides, on attaining the age of 18 years, both will get Rs 10 lakh fund to be utilised till the age of 23 for their higher education or self-employment needs under the ‘PM Cares Fund for Children’ scheme.

