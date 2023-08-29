Loan scheme will ensure higher education for poor students: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the state government had implemented ‘Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna’ from the financial year 2023-24 to provide loan to bona fide Himachali students at the rate of one per cent interest.

“The state government is committed to provide quality education to the youth and the scheme will ensure that no youth of the state is deprived of higher or professional education due to constraint of financial resources,” he said. The students whose annual family income was less than Rs 4 lakh were eligible to avail the loan under this yojna, he added.

Sukhu said a corpus would be kept at the level of the DC of all the districts to release first instalment of the fee money to the institution concerned in the cases where bank was taking time to release the first instalment of fee money.

Under the yojna, students will be eligible to avail education loan up to maximum of Rs 20 lakh from any scheduled bank located in Himachal to meet expenses of boarding, lodging, tuition fees, books and other allied expenses.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu