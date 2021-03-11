Loans sanctioned to 321 for start-ups, says Jaryal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 28

On the direction of the state government, loans were sanctioned to 321 persons by banks in Mandi district under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana. The state government’s decision aims at encouraging youth to set up their projects to generate jobs.

OP Jaryal, General Manager of the District Industries Centre in Mandi, said in 2021-22, loans were sanctioned to 321 persons by banks. He said, “Rs 9.66 crore was provided as subsidy to 300 persons. A provision has been made to spend Rs 10.50 crore on the subsidy in the district.” “Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the unemployed youth. There is a provision of 30 per cent grant for women and 25 per cent grant for men on projects up to Rs 1 crore,” he said.

“To make the people aware, artistes of the Department of Information and Public Relations are spreading messages to people through streetplays in the district,” he said.