Lobbying begins for Kashyap’s successor

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 21

The names of some sitting legislators and Rajya Sabha MPs are doing the rounds for the post of state BJP president after incumbent Suresh Kashyap tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, former Speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma and former Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal are said to be in the race for the top party post. Rajya Sabha MPs Sikandar Kumar and Indu Goswami can also be considered for the post in view of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Kashyap, who is the present Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, reportedly submitted his resignation to national party president JP Nadda in New Delhi yesterday. Kashyap did not attend party functions scheduled for yesterday.

A close associate of Kashyap said that he had been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi after his sugar level dipped. His term as the state BJP president was due to end in May but be chose to resign, citing personal reasons. “Different factions in the BJP are lobbying for the BJP president’s post but eventually, it is Nadda who will have the final say,” said a senior leader.

The defeat in the Assembly elections last year has led to realignments in the BJP and new factions have emerged with the support of many young MLAs having the ABVP background.

Of the frontrunners for the post, Satti and Bindal have been BJP president in the past. Bindal had lost the 2022 Assembly poll from Nahan. The BJP had won the 2007 Assembly elections under Satti’s leadership even though he had himself tasted defeat.

There is no official confirmation of Kashyap’s resignation being accepted but it is a foregone conclusion that a new appointment will be made shortly.

Sources say Kashyap was keen to relinquish the post so that he could take out time to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, Kashyap’s resignation has come as a surprise as the Shimla Municipal Corporations elections are due on May 2.

