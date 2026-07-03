Local poll results reflect public’s loss of faith in govt: Himachal LoP Jairam

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Addressing a victory rally at the historic Seri Manch in Mandi after BJP-backed candidates were elected unopposed as Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Mandi Zila Parishad, Thakur said the results indicated that the Congress government had lost the confidence of the people.

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He alleged that the people of Himachal Pradesh were frustrated with what he termed the government's "anti-public policies" and asserted that the local body poll results had laid the foundation for the BJP's victory in the next Assembly elections.

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Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government, Thakur accused it of undermining democratic values by changing rules overnight and attempting to exert administrative and political pressure on newly elected representatives to capture key local body posts. He said the BJP, along with the people of the state, would strongly oppose any such attempts.

The Leader of Opposition also criticised the government's handling of disaster relief, claiming that Mandi district suffered the worst devastation during last year's natural calamity but was denied adequate support. He alleged that the government withdrew disaster relief funds allocated to the district instead of prioritising relief and rehabilitation for affected families.

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Earlier, Thakur attended a meeting of newly elected Zila Parishad members, where Amru Ram from Khilda Ward and Bodi Devi from Thachi Ward were unanimously elected Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, respectively. He congratulated the newly elected representatives and wished them a successful tenure. Several BJP MLAs and senior party leaders were also present.