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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Local products to find market via ecotourism in Dharamsala

Local products to find market via ecotourism in Dharamsala

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Forest officials distribute car stickers to taxi operators in Dharamsala.
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Basu Kaushal, Chief Conservator of Forests, Dharamsala forest circle, inaugurated a Peak & Pine Eco Shop in Dharamsala to promote women’s empowerment, local entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods through ecotourism.

Established in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Ecotourism Society and the Forest Department, the shop will provide a dedicated platform for women self-help groups (SHGs), eco-development committees (EDCs) and local communities to market indigenous and forest-based products to tourists.

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The shop will offer a range of Himachali products, including local ghee, honey, pine needle-based products, pickles, chutneys, traditional hosiery and seera. The initiative aims to strengthen market linkages for rural producers, preserve traditional skills and generate livelihood opportunities, particularly for women.

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Basu Kaushal emphasised the importance of promoting authentic Himachali products and souvenirs as an integral part of the ecotourism experience. She said that such initiatives could strengthen rural economies while creating awareness among visitors about the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

Basu Kaushal also distributed car stickers among taxi operators to spread awareness about keeping the Triund landscape clean.

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Divisional Forest Officer Amit Sharma, DFO (Headquarters) Rahul Sharma and other Forest Department officials were present.

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