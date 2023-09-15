Locals face MC ire for complaint against 'illegal' construction

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 14

The residents of Ek Jot Colony in Dharamsala have paid the price for complaining against a multi-storey building coming up in their area. The residents have alleged that instead of stopping the construction of illegal building the officials of Dharamsala MC came to their houses and started measuring these without serving them any notice or giving a copy of complaint against them.

Raghav Guleria, a resident of Ek Jot Colony, said that after the devastation caused across the state during the monsoons, the residents of colony were concerned about a high-rise building coming up in our area. On August 17 the residents of the colony went to the office of Commissioner Dharamsala, Anurag Chander Sharma to complain against the high-rise building. The Commissioner came to the spot and stopped the construction of the building. However, the construction started again on September 6. When the residents of the colony appraised the MC authorities about the resumed construction, the MC authorities came to the houses of the complainants and started measuring their premises without any notice.

The Commissioner of Dharamsala MC was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. His phone was switched off.

The MC authorities, however, said that the measurement of houses of residents of Ek Jot Colony, who were complainants, was done on a counter complaint.

