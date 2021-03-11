Locals hassled as roads sealed due to Prez visit

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 10

The closure of main roads here following the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind today afternoon hassled locals and tourists.

One hour before the President’s arrival in Dharamsala, police officials sealed the main road passing through Civil Lines in the city and all roads connecting the Dharamsala circuit house. This led to long queues of vehicles on main roads of the city. Many tourists and locals, who were entering the city from Kangra, faced problems and had to remain stranded on roads.

Deepak Chaudhary, who was travelling from Kangra to Dharamsala for official work, said that he had to return as the police had sealed all roads in the city. There was no official intimation to locals regarding the sealing of roads.

Lakhwinder Singh, a tourist from Punjab who was going McLeodganj, said that the police should have diverted traffic onto alternative routes. The tourists coming from other states do not have the knowledge of local alternative routes, he said. The fact that people faced harassment was bad management on the part of police, he said.

The local authorities said that most roads in Dharamsala merge with the civil lines road for tourists travelling from Dharamsala to McLeodganj. Due to security protocols of the President of India, they had to block the road. This caused harassment to tourists and locals for some time but there was no other option.