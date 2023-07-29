Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 28

The Forest Department has stayed reckless and unscientific cutting of hills near Saurabh Van Vihar on the outskirts of Palampur which, besides posing serious threat to the environment, could trigger landslides in the area.

Lodging protest over the cutting of green hills, the people of the area also called on local MLA and CPS Ashish Butail and demanded a complete ban on all construction activities on the green hills of Palampur. They said the large-scale construction going on the hills could result in big tragedies.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Palampur Dr Nitin Patil told reporters here that cutting of hills with the help of JCB machines was being undertaken in the hill area near Saurabh Van Vihar by a private party engaged in constructing a hotel or a resort. He said that on receiving complaints from local people, he sent a team of his officers to visit the site. The visit revealed that the persons concerned had played havoc with nature which could result in a landslides in the area.

He said he directed the persons concerned to stop cutting of hills immediately and also said that dumping of debris in the forest land should be stopped. He has ordered that the entire area should be demarcated to verify whether it was private for forest land.

In reply to a question, the DFO said since that area falls in the jurisdiction of panchayat, there was no binding on the persons concerned to get the site plan approved from the TCP Department. However, in Himachal Pradesh no construction was allowed in the hills with slopes above 45 degrees.

Ashish Butail, MLA, said villagers had met him several times in this regard and complained that the road leading to the village had been diverted causing inconvenience to them. He said whosoever was constructing a hotel must follow the environmental laws and he would not allow such reckless cutting of hills in Palampur.

#Environment #Palampur