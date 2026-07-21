Locals rescue three workers stranded in flooded stream

Three labourers trapped in a flooded stream in the Holi area of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district were rescued by local residents on Monday after heavy rain caused the water level to rise suddenly. The water level in a local stream rose suddenly following intense rain, creating flashflood-like conditions. The three workers were caught in the middle of the stream as the flow intensified within minutes, leaving them unable to move either forward or back to safety.

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Local residents spotted the stranded workers and immediately launched a rescue operation. Battling strong currents and difficult conditions, villagers risked their own lives to throw ropes across the stream and reach the workers. After a strenuous rescue effort, all three workers were pulled to safety one by one.

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Eyewitnesses said the water level rose rapidly after heavy rainfall in the upper reaches, cutting off both sides of the stream and trapping the workers in the middle. The timely intervention of local residents prevented what could have turned into a tragedy.

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Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, Mukesh Repswal, confirmed that information was received about some people being stranded in a stream in the Holi area. “With the help of local residents, all those trapped were rescued safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged people to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing monsoon, warning that water levels in rivers and streams could rise suddenly due to heavy rain.

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Residents and visitors have been advised to not attempt crossing streams or rivers during adverse weather conditions and to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration.