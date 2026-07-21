DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Locals rescue three workers stranded in flooded stream

Locals rescue three workers stranded in flooded stream

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workers engaged in a VB-G RAM G project being rescued after being stranded due to a flashflood in Pangi. Photo: Mani Verma
Advertisement

Three labourers trapped in a flooded stream in the Holi area of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district were rescued by local residents on Monday after heavy rain caused the water level to rise suddenly. The water level in a local stream rose suddenly following intense rain, creating flashflood-like conditions. The three workers were caught in the middle of the stream as the flow intensified within minutes, leaving them unable to move either forward or back to safety.

Advertisement

Local residents spotted the stranded workers and immediately launched a rescue operation. Battling strong currents and difficult conditions, villagers risked their own lives to throw ropes across the stream and reach the workers. After a strenuous rescue effort, all three workers were pulled to safety one by one.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the water level rose rapidly after heavy rainfall in the upper reaches, cutting off both sides of the stream and trapping the workers in the middle. The timely intervention of local residents prevented what could have turned into a tragedy.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, Mukesh Repswal, confirmed that information was received about some people being stranded in a stream in the Holi area. “With the help of local residents, all those trapped were rescued safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged people to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing monsoon, warning that water levels in rivers and streams could rise suddenly due to heavy rain.

Advertisement

Residents and visitors have been advised to not attempt crossing streams or rivers during adverse weather conditions and to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts