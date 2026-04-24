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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Logical reasoning, clarity of thought essential for legal profession, says Justice JR Midha

Logical reasoning, clarity of thought essential for legal profession, says Justice JR Midha

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:49 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Justice JR Midha delivers a guest lecture at the HPNLU in Shimla.
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Former Delhi High Court judge Justice JR Midha delivered a guest lecture at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, on Thursday. He said that logical reasoning, clarity of thought, persuasive advocacy and a strong command over language were essential for excellence in the legal profession.

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The lecture, titled “How to Attain Perfection in the Legal Profession”, was organised by the Placement Assistance Cell and attended by final-year students, LLM scholars and faculty members.

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Drawing on his extensive judicial experience, Justice Midha outlined the critical skills required across diverse legal careers, including litigation, the judiciary and corporate practice. He stressed the importance of continuous learning, precision in legal argumentation and the art of persuasion as key pillars of professional success. He also offered practical insights into courtroom dynamics and highlighted the disciplined approach necessary to excel in the field. Justice Midha provided practical and candid perspectives. Navditya Tanwar, chairperson of the Placement Assistance Cell, organised the event.

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