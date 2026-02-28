Lok Adalat in Kinnaur on March 14

The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held in Kinnaur district on March 14, 2026, during which cases, including those related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, money recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water, maintenance, criminal, compoundable, and civil dispute cases will be heard.

The Kinnaur District Legal Services Authority Secretary said that other cases such as matrimonial disputes with the exception of divorce, land acquisition, salary and allowances related to services, related to retirement, revenue cases which are pending only in district and high courts along with other civil cases will also be heard at the Lok Adalat.

“Any person under their respective judicial jurisdiction, who wants to get their cases resolved in the Lok Adalat, can contact the judicial court complexes in Rampur Bushahr, Reckong Peo, Anni in Kullu or at the office of the DLSA at Reckong Peo,” he said.