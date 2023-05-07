Lok Adalat to be held on May 13

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 6

The Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) will organise a Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters in all courts across the state on May 13.

As per the directions of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who is also the HPSLSA executive chairperson, a special online Lok Adalat for motor vehicle challan cases at the pre-litigation stage along with the National Lok Adalat will be organised in coordination with the HP Police and Transport Departments.

The Police Department is also using an online portal for sending SMSes to parties and for the online deposit of compounding fee. The online facility for the payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) has also been provided in case of vehicle challans, particularly in the courts of traffic magistrates. This was stated by HPSLSA member secretary Prem Pal Ranta.

He said over 44,000 cases had so far been identified by various courts for settlement and the figure would go up in the coming days. The Police Department has fixed a target to settle about three lakh traffic challans at the pre-litigation stage and bulk SMSes are being sent to the violators to facilitate paying of the compounding fee online without any physical appearance before the authority.