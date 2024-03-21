Himachal: Lok Sabha candidates to be declared soon, says Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ram Lal Thakur today said that the party’s candidates for all four Lok Sabha seats would be declared in the meeting of the central election committee to be held shortly. He added that the Congress was completely united and would hoist the party flag in all four seats.

He said that that the party was prepared to contest the six Assembly byelections as well. Asked if he would contest from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, he said that it was for the party top leadership and the central election committee to take a decision in this regard. “I am a loyal soldier of the party and will follow orders,” he added.

Ram Lal said that no meeting of the coordination committee formed in the state for better understanding between the government and the party had been held yet. “I am a member of the coordination committee and its meeting will held soon,” he added.

