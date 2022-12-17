Lok Sabha passes Bill to grant Scheduled Tribes status to Hattees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The Lok Sabha today passed a Bill to give the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the members of the Hattee community living the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 to grant the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh was passed amid demands by several Opposition MPs that instead of a “piecemeal” approach, the Central Government should bring one comprehensive law on Scheduled Tribes

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the Bill the Bill seeks to provide justice to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district. The people of the Hattee community would enjoy the ST status.

“The government of Himachal Pradesh had requested (to the Central Government) to include the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district in the Scheduled Tribes list, excluding those communities which are already notified as Scheduled Castes for the State of Himachal Pradesh,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

Once Parliament approves the Bill and the rules are framed, the members of the Hattee community will be entitled to all benefits provided to the members of the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

As per the 2011 Census, there are over 700 recognised Scheduled Tribes in India. However, Punjab, Haryana, National Captial Territory (NCT) of New Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry have no listed STs at present.

No listed STs in Punjab, Haryana