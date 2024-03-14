Lok Sabha poll approaching, Central forces deployed in Solan district

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 13

In a bid to maintain peace and ensure security and law and order during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, two battalions of Central reserve and paramilitary forces have been provided to Solan district.

These battalions have been deputed in the bordering areas of Parwanoo and Darlaghat considered vulnerable. They are conducting regular patrolling and flag march in coordination with the local police, informed SP Solan, Gaurav Singh.

The vehicles entering the district from other places are being thoroughly checked. The Central forces are also keeping a watch on the peddling of drugs, liquor besides mischievous elements in their respective areas in view of the elections.

A coordination meeting headed by SP Solan was also conducted with the police of neighbouring Panchkula district. The police in-charges of the neighbouring police stations of Pinjore, Kalka and Parwanoo participated in the meeting along with officials.

The Panchkula police has assured its cooperation to the district police to tackle all such crimes. Lists of proclaimed offenders, absconders, drug peddlers, liquor smugglers and anti-social elements have also been exchanged” informed the SP.

A common WhatsApp group has also been created between the officials for effective coordination.

