The Director of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Shimla, Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, inaugurated a three-day international seminar (hybrid mode) on “The Role of Tilak in National Integration” here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was not only a pioneer of India’s freedom movement but also a strong advocate of India’s cultural consciousness and national unity. His ideas, he added, continue to guide the nation even today.

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Addressing the participants during the welcome session, Prof Chaturvedi said that the institute has consistently promoted academic discourse that connects India’s rich intellectual traditions with contemporary issues.

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He said the seminar aims to reinterpret the nationalist philosophy of Lokmanya Tilak, with special emphasis on his ideas of cultural nationalism, Karmayoga, Swaraj, Swadeshi and national integration in the contemporary context. “The deliberations are focused on Tilak’s contributions to nation-building, cultural renaissance, religious pluralism and the Indian knowledge tradition,” he added.

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Introducing the theme of the seminar, Prof RC Sinha, national fellow at IIAS and convener of the seminar, said that Tilak’s personality and contributions could not be confined merely to political leadership. “Through his seminal work Gita Rahasya, Tilak offered a profound interpretation of Karmayoga that provided an ideological foundation for India’s freedom struggle. He transformed India’s cultural heritage into a powerful instrument of public awakening, thereby expanding the scope of national consciousness,” he said.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and Executive Vice-Chairman of the Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Akademi, said that Lokmanya Tilak instilled self-confidence, cultural pride and national consciousness among the people of India. He said that for Tilak, Swaraj was not merely a matter of political freedom but also the foundation of India’s cultural, intellectual and moral self-reliance.

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The seminar also highlighted that Tilak instilled self-confidence among the people through his historic proclamation, “Swaraj is my birthright,” and transformed public celebrations such as Ganesh Utsav and Shivaji Utsav into effective platforms for national awakening and social cohesion. His concepts of Karmayoga, Swadeshi and cultural nationalism continue to hold significance in India’s intellectual and cultural journey.

During the seminar, scholars from universities and institutions in India and abroad will present research papers on a wide range of themes, including Tilak as a nationalist, cultural nationalism, religious pluralism and national integration, the concept of Swaraj, Gita Rahasya, Karmayoga, Swadeshi, the Indian knowledge tradition, and Tilak’s contribution to the making of modern India.