Long-delayed Dharamsala–Dehra four-lane nears completion, opening expected by mid-April

Advertisement

A wave of anticipation is sweeping across Kangra district as the long-delayed Dharamsala-Dehra four-lane highway project enters its final and most crucial stage. With construction on the Riyund Bridge near the twin tunnels at Tarsuh village accelerating significantly, officials now expect the long-awaited stretch to open to be opened to traffic by mid-April.

Advertisement

Once operational, the new alignment will reduce travel time between Dharamsala and Dehra by nearly 30 minutes and shorten the distance to Dehra, Shimla and Chandigarh by about 5 km. Motorists will no longer have to navigate the congested Kangra bazaar or the winding hilly terrain along purana Kangra and Dhaulatpur, making journeys faster, safer and far more efficient.

Advertisement

Though the twin tunnels on the Kachhiari–Bhangwar section were completed months ago, these have remained unused due to delays in constructing the crucial Riyund Bridge, which forms the indispensable approach link. Now, with work picking up dramatically, commuters are expressing renewed hope as the project inches closer to the finish line.

According to project manager Kaviraj Chauhan, the delay stemmed from certain design-related issues that have since been resolved. “In all probability, this stretch will be through by mid-April,” he said, adding that both pace and quality had been prioritised to avoid any further setbacks.

Advertisement

On the ground, construction activity is in full swing. Retaining walls, pillars, girders, deck slabs and approach roads are rapidly taking shape. Heavy machinery, cranes and labour crews are operating round-the-clock to ensure that deadlines are met.

The Riyund bridge is a critical component of the Kachhiari-Ranital four-lane corridor, expected to significantly transform regional connectivity once commissioned. The moment the bridge becomes operational, the adjoining tunnels, which are already ready, will be opened for public use, providing a seamless, obstruction-free stretch that eliminates persistent bottlenecks on the old route.

Beyond easing local travel, the project is poised to benefit the large number of pilgrims and tourists visiting Kangra’s revered Shakti Peeths-Jwalamukhi, Brajeshwari and Chamunda Devi. Improved access is expected to boost tourism, strengthen the local economy and streamline essential inter-district mobility.

As April approaches, public enthusiasm continues to build, with many calling the upcoming development a long-overdue transformation of the region’s transportation landscape.