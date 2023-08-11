 Long detours for trucks push up freight charges : The Tribune India

Parwanoo-Dharampur section still not open to trucks

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inspects the damage caused due to a massive landslide near Chakki Mor on Thursday. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 10

The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-5 is yet to be opened to heavy vehicles due to the landslide at Chakki Mor. In the wake of the road damage, the trucks carrying farm produce have to shell out more as they have to take long detours.

Trucks carrying apples and vegetables are taking the Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb route to reach markets in Delhi and Chandigarh instead of using NH-5, resulting in the increase in the journey time by at least two hours.

Governor takes stock of damage

  • Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday inspected the damage caused due to a massive landslide near Chakki Mor on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5
  • He directed the administration and the NHAI to ensure smooth flow of traffic in view of the apple season and the transportation of the produce to the markets in other states
  • NHAI project director AK Dahiya said it would take 30 to 45 days to completely repair the NH near Chakki Mor

“Apart from spending more fuel, heavy vehicles, including multi-axle trucks, are facing more more wear and tear on this route which is in a poor condition,” said Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a truck union at Darlaghat in Solan district.

As against the freight of Rs 18,000, an additional freight of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 was being incurred on every truck for transporting farm produce from Solan to nearby markets in Delhi and other states.

“The route is also narrow as compared to the Solan-Parwanoo national highway and we face difficulties while crossing Nahan, where a steep climb is arduous to negotiate,” said Jagdish, another trucker from Kangridhar.

The Nahan police have deputed additional force to ensure smooth passage for the trucks and it was being ensured that vehicles were not parked along the roads. Despite this, the movement of trucks from Solan and apple belts of Shimla has added created traffic mess in the area.

The prices of apples and tomatoes in the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have also taken a hit as the traders have to take longer detours to transport the produce to other states.

The tomato prices, which had crossed Rs 200/kg on August 2, have been regularly falling ever since the highway was closed for heavy vehicles. From Rs 150/kg, which the crop was fetching a few days ago, the price today fell to Rs 75/ kg.

However, with the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway been opened for pick-ups, the supply of milk, bread and other daily need items was not hit. These vehicles take the Parwanoo-Jangeshu route to reach Solan and other areas of the district.

