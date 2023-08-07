Long-drawn battle won, Hattee community finally gets its due

KS Tomar

Notwithstanding, brief uncertainty overcasting the faith and optimism of over 2.53 lakh population of Trans Giri tract (GIRIPAR) in Sirmaur district to achieve their goal of getting tribal status, the ruling NDA government has passed the Bill in Rajya Sabha, making dream of Hattee Community a reality.

Journey over the years It was for the first time that late Virbhadra Singh had taken an initiative and recommended the Hattee community case to get ST status in 2005. Former CM Shanta Kumar sent the report to Centre in 1989 which was vigorously followed up by PK Dhumal. But real push came when former CM Jai Ram Thakur made relentless efforts to take the issue to the logical end.

The President’s assent has put the final stamp of approval as Lok Sabha had adopted the tribal areas declaration Bill on December 15, 2022 but it could not be passed in Rajya Sabha as the opposition blocked the proceedings. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, gave assent to the Bill, paving the way for the notification, which has been issued by the union tribal ministry.

A cursory look at the entire movement exhibits that a long-drawn battle took off slightly late as Girirpar areas ought to have got the ST status in 56 years back itself when Bawar-Jaunsar hills of the then Uttar Pradesh and now Uttarakhand were declared tribal by the Union Government.

Historical facts and current circumstances reveal that villagers of Girirpar were deprived of their right despite the fact that their traditions, primitive culture of polyandry and ancient type of festivals, economic backwardness, illiteracy, etc. were identical to their brethren who got a privileged ST status in 1967.

A race has already begun between the Congress and the BJP to corner the credit vis-à-vis declaration of Trans Giri Tract as ST, aimed at exploiting it during ensuing Lok Sabha elections next year. Keeping in view the harsh truth, it will not be an exaggeration to say that it is PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Political Will’ which may be solely responsible for taking this issue to a logical end.

The role of Central Hattee Samiti also reigned supreme to make this crusade a people’s movement which yielded desired result. BJP leaders claim that the party nominee from Shimla parliamentary seat will get an additional advantage of the grant of ST status on Hattees.

The Congress also gives details of the initiatives to justify its point. But the BJP accuses the Congress of misguiding the members of SC and OBC about the negative impact of the ST status. It is believed that BJP and Congress leaders will try to derive political mileage out of this issue during the Lok Sabha polls. Experts say that there will be no effect on SC or OBC as their rights have been protected in the Constitution.

While having a cursory look at the genesis of the movement, experts point out that it was in the early seventies when a group of conscious persons from different professions visualised a distant dream of getting ST Status for Girirpar people. They coined the word ‘Hattees’ who are a close -knit community and derived their name from the tradition of selling homegrown vegetables, crops, meat, wool etc. at small markets.

(Writer is political analyst based in Shimla)

#Rajya Sabha #Sirmaur