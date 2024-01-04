Long dry spell leaves Himachal apple growers worried

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

The long dry spell has forced apple growers to put on hold orchard management practices like the application of manure and fertilisers, new plantation and basin formation. Besides, plants might not get the required chilling hours if the weather continues to remain warm and dry.

“The situation is getting a little worrisome now. If the dry spell continues beyond January 15, the plants may struggle to get the required chilling hours. In that case, flowering will be erratic and uneven, which will affect the quality of the fruit,” said Usha Sharma, Senior Scientist, KVK, Shimla.

“There’s no moisture left in the soil. So, the application of fertilisers and manure is on hold. Also, the growers can’t go for new plantation in such dry weather. We can’t do anything but wait for rain or snowfall,” said Sanjeev Thakur, president, Chuwara Apple Valley Society.

The weather, however, continues to be dry. While November and December have been rain deficient, January has also started on a dry note. As per the weather department, there are little chances of precipitation over the next four or five days. To make the matter worse, the average maximum temperatures continue to be above normal.

“Besides forcing the growers to hold farm practices, the dry weather has increased the incidence of disease. Diseases like woolly aphid and cankers are being reported from several orchards,” said Lokender Bisht, president, Progressive Growers Association.

He said, “There’s a lot of uncertainty about the weather now. The unpredictable weather has made apple cultivation a big gamble.”

Meanwhile, the burning of orchard waste is causing additional problems. “We conduct awareness programmes where we not just inform the growers about the ill effects of burning orchard waste but also advise them about the alternative and productive ways of handling the waste,” said Usha Sharma. Some apple growers are even running sustained campaigns to discourage this practice, but it’s clearly not having the desired effect.

Rise in incidence of diseases Besides forcing apple growers to suspend farm practices, the dry weather has increased the incidence of diseases. Diseases like woolly aphid and cankers are being reported from several orchards. — Lokender Bisht, president, progressive growers association

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla