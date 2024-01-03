Long dry spell worries farmers of Mandi, Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 2

The long dry spell of weather has become a cause for concern for farmers in Mandi and Kullu districts as they depend on seasonal rainfall for the irrigation of crops. For the past three months, no rain has been reported in this region, creating a drought-like situation.

The hills of the Prashar Lake area usually receive snowfall during December but not this time. Due to the lack of moisture in agricultural land, farmers in both districts are facing difficulties in sowing wheat, barley, gram and peas crops. Fruit growers in the area are also worried due to the direct impact that the dry spell would have on their crops.

Manu Sharma, an apple grower of Manali, says, “The long dry spell of weather has left apple growers worried in the area as it may have an adverse impact on fruit crops. Apple orchards need long chilling hours for healthy plants and better production of crop.”

“We have been desperately awaiting snowfall from the beginning of December. There has been no rain or snowfall in the past three months. A majority of apple growers in the region are dependent on seasonal rainfall or snowfall for better crop production. Apple cultivation is the sole source of our livelihood,” he adds.

Ravinder Singh Sisodia, a farmer of the Seraj valley in Mandi district, says, “Due to the dry spell, the sowing of wheat and peas crops has been delayed. We have been waiting for rain or snowfall so that we could sow crops in time.” He adds that the apple growers of the Seraj valley are also distressed.

Deputy Director Horticulture (Mandi) Sanjay Gupta says that if the weather continues to be dry for the next 15 days, the horticulture sector in the district will be adversely affected.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Mandi