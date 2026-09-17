Long road from surveys to a six-state agreement: Kishau deal tilts in Himachal’s favour

Himachal Pradesh has secured a favourable financial arrangement for the long-delayed 422-MW Kishau multipurpose project on the Tons river, with the state managing to avoid a construction liability of around Rs 800 crore while retaining the prospect of earning more than Rs 1,200 crore annually from the sale of its free power share.

An MoU for the project was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday by six partner states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi — paving the way for the implementation of the project after years of disagreement over cost sharing.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has described the agreement as being in Himachal’s interest. Under the arrangement, the state is expected to receive 1,000 million units of free power annually. At prevailing power rates, this could translate into revenue of over Rs 1,200 crore a year.

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Himachal had strongly opposed bearing the construction cost, arguing that the project was primarily intended to meet the water requirements of Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana. The state had maintained that it neither required the water from the Kishau reservoir nor needed to incur expenditure on a project whose principal benefits would accrue to the downstream states.

Under the earlier terms agreed during the previous BJP government, Himachal was to bear around Rs 800 crore towards construction despite not being a beneficiary of the project’s water component. The estimated project cost, as per the detailed project report, is Rs 15,624 crore.

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Himachal’s continued opposition eventually resulted in the Centre agreeing in June this year to bear 90 per cent of the project cost. The remaining 10 per cent will be shared by the six partner states in accordance with the 1994 agreement.

Importantly, Himachal’s share of the remaining construction cost will be borne by Delhi and Rajasthan in a 75:25 ratio, as the two states are the beneficiaries of water supplied from the Kishau reservoir.

The project, proposed on the Tons river, will have a storage capacity of 1,786 million cubic metres. Its construction is expected to lead to the displacement of nearly 5,000 families and submergence of about 3,000 hectares in Himachal and Uttarakhand. In Himachal, 2,092 families in eight villages of the Shillai area of Sirmaur are likely to be affected, while 3,406 families in nine villages of Uttarakhand face displacement.

The project will be executed by Kishau Corporation Ltd, in which Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are equal shareholders. The Chief Secretaries of the two states will head the corporation for two-year terms on a rotational basis.

Kishau is one of three storage dams — along with Lakhwar and Renuka — proposed on tributaries of the Yamuna under the 1994 agreement among Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal and Delhi for sharing Yamuna waters.