Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 26

A long traffic jam was observed from Nerchowk to Mandi on Chandigarh-Manali highway on Monday as the road was blocked between Mandi and Pandoh in Mandi district.

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of landslides at multiple places between Mandi and Pandoh. As a result, traffic has come to a standstill.

Hundreds of tourists travelling towards Kullu-Manali from Mandi side or coming to Mandi from the Kullu side were inconvenienced as they spent the night in the vehicles.

However, the police diverted the movement of light vehicles between Mandi and Kullu via Chailchowk-Pandoh route. But the heavy vehicles are still stuck on the highway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chander said the restoration work is under way and the road is expected to be thrown open for traffic in the afternoon.

He said the road between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula is also blocked, so travellers are advised to use the Chailchowk-Pandoh route to travel between Mandi and Kullu.