Long weekend spurs hotel occupancy in Shimla to 70%

PTI

Shimla, October 3

The long weekend from September 30 to October 2 recorded over 70 per cent occupancy in hotels here, marking the beginning of the revival of tourism in the state capital.

"The situation is improving. The room occupancy went over 70 per cent this weekend. We are hopeful that the tourist rush will increase in the coming days with the Shimla flying festival – a paragliding accuracy competition — which is going to be held in Junga in the suburbs of Shimla from October 12 to 15," Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president MK Seth told PTI on Tuesday.

He said the starting of flights between Shimla and Amritsar on November 1 would further boost tourist footfall.

Seth said he wanted to advertise Shimla as a "treasure" of tourism activities and had plans to set up facilities for water sports in Sunni and adventure sports in Kufri.

The opening of roads and resumption of the train service on the UNESCO heritage Kalka-Shimla railway has opened the floodgates for booking enquiries, said another hotelier Sushant Nag.

Tourists from West Bengal and Maharashtra often visit Shimla and other tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh from September 15 to November 15, while tourists from Gujarat also make a beeline to hill stations from September onwards, but the imposition of tax on buses registered outside the state is discouraging tour operators from coming to Himachal, said a tourism industry insider.

The association members have urged the state government to roll back the tax on entry of tourist buses and tempo travellers registered outside the state to help the tourism industry prop itself back up, having suffered grave financial losses in the monsoon season.

