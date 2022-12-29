Looking Back 2022: Kangra, Mandi saw maximum crime cases against women

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 28

The maximum cases of crime against women were registered in Kangra and Mandi, the most populous districts of the state, this year. As per the data from January 1, 2022, to November 30, most cases of cruelty to women (33) and molestation (102) were reported from Kangra, followed by Mandi at 28 and 59, respectively. Mandi reported the highest rape cases (55) followed by Kangra (51).

Overall, the graph of crime against women witnessed a slight dip in comparison to the last year. As many as 1,515 cases were registered till November 30 compared to 1,700 cases reported last year.

While the incidence of rape, molestation and abetment to suicide remained more or less the same as in the past few years, the cruelty to women cases

dipped to 183 from 222 last year – the lowest in the last one decade.

As for the cases registered under the NDPS Act, Shimla ended on top with 225 cases followed by Mandi (198) and Bilaspur (183). The number of cases registered under the NDPS Act hasn’t seen much fluctuation from the last two years as against 1420 cases registered so far this year, the count last year was 1537 and 1538 in the year before.

Compared to last year when 14.9 kg heroin was seized, the seizure this year has been 10.1 kg.

As for the cases registered under the SC/ST Act, the graph showed a slight dip from last year and 234 cases have been registered so far this year as compared to 272 last year. The highest number of cases has been registered in Mandi (43), followed by Hamirpur (34). The police maintain that no particular area of the state is notorious for offence against SC/ST community, and the incidents are sporadic.

As for dowry deaths, just one death has been reported this year.

Shocking cases that hit the state

Police paper leak

On May 6, police constable examination paper leak case rocked the state. Aspirants paid cash ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 lakh for the question paper to middlemen. An FIR was registered by the Kangra police followed by another two by the state CID for cheating, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence. A special investigation team constituted to probe the case arrested 254 persons. Written test for recruiting 1,334 constables was held on March 27, where about 75,000 youth appeared. The result was declared on April 5. The test was cancelled later. The case was taken over by the CBI in November.

JOA (IT) paper leak

In another big leak of question papers, police arrested six persons a couple of days before the JOA (IT) paper that was scheduled for December 25. The accused included an employee of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, from whose home question papers of the JOA (IT) and two other exams were recovered. The government suspended the functioning of the commission and formed an SIT to probe the scam.

The ropeway incident

Timber Trail Resorts near Parwanoo was booked for negligence after 11 tourists were left stranded for hours on the cable car about 100 m above the ground on June 20. The tourists were rescued after about six hours. The operations of the cable car remained suspended for 110 days and were resumed after ITI Roorkee conducted a safety audit and certified its modifications. None was held accountable for the mishap as an expert committee did not find any laxity in the maintenance of the ropeway.

(With inputs from Ambika Sharma).

