Looking back: Year of promise, protest for capital’s civic body

From uproar over the extension of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor’s tenures, to taking progressive steps towards the ambitious pipeline natural gas connections project, 2025 turned out to be an interesting year for the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Throughout the year, the corporation took several steps to reshape the future of the town by executing multiple development projects. Although, the civic body also faced slight setbacks due to financial constraints and damages to property during the monsoon.

Turmoil over term extension

While a majority of the year was filled with progressive initiatives, turmoil erupted in the corporation after the Cabinet’s decision to grant an extension to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. As per the rules, which were issued by the government in 2016, the term of the Municipal Corporation remains for five years, while the Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall have a term of two-and-a-half-years. As per the reservation roster, a woman was slated to be the next Mayor of the corporation, however, the Cabinet, in a meeting held in October, decided to extend the current Mayor’s term to five years.

This triggered a huge outrage among councillors who demanded the state government to roll back the decision. While BJP councillors called this a murder of democracy and alleged that the decision was taken to favour the present Mayor, Surinder Chauhan, who is said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress councillors also expressed their displeasure.

BJP councillors also planned to bring a no confidence motion in the General House meeting to oppose this issue. However, the issue was only sorted after meetings with the CM, who stated that several councillors had voiced their grievances which had been resolved.

Pipeline project takes off

The ambitious pipeline natural gas project, under which gas connections for every household in Shimla are to be provided through pipelines, also got a major boost this year after years hurdles. In March, the corporation was finally able to identify suitable land at Darni ka Bagicha where a PNG distribution plant will be established. The project is being undertaken by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL). The corporation was looking for suitable land for the project but the hilly terrain of the town was a big challenge. Finally, after shortlisting four sites, the corporation gave its nod for Darni ka Bagicha.

Green drive

Along with this, the corporation also took various initiatives to increase the forest cover in the state’s capital and to preserve the existing forest cover. While presenting the budget for the ongoing financial year, the Mayor had announced plans to plant over 5,000 saplings in the town. Under this initiative, extensive tree plantation drives were organised by the corporation under which thousands of saplings were planted across the town. To make the drive more effective, the corporation also engaged school and college students, along with non-government organisations, self-help groups as well as locals. Additionally, the corporation also urged people to adopt these trees and saplings to ensure their longer life.

Smart solutions to tackle stray dog menace

The corporation also took significant steps to curb the rising stray dog menace in the town. A mass dog sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive was conducted across the town under which all stray as well as pet dogs were vaccinated. Additionally, the corporation also revived the non-functioning dog hut in Tutikandi, which is now being used to house aggressive and dangerous stray dogs. Beside this, the corporation also launched a mobile dog dispensary, an on-the-spot medical aid vehicle through which first aid is being provided to injured and ill dogs. In a first of its kind, the civic body tied QR based smart tags on the dogs’ necks. These tags have key information about the dog such as sterilisation status, vaccination records, overall health, age and behaviour. By scanning these codes, people can access details about the said dog. Also, a taskforce was constituted by the corporation to curb the dog menace. The 15-member task force was also sent to Jaipur, where they underwent training in canine behaviour and also learnt methods to handle aggressive dogs safely.

Rankings plummet

The corporation suffered a significant setback this year, as the town slipped from 188th rank to 347 in Swachhta Sarvekshan Survey 2024-25. As per the city report card, the town scored zero per cent in cleanliness of water bodies as well as in remediation of dumping sites. It also scored two per cent in source segregation, 42 per cent in door-to-door garbage collection, 44 per cent in waste generation vs processing and 100 per cent in cleanliness in residential areas.