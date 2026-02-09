DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / LoP flags fiscal freefall

LoP flags fiscal freefall

Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress government of pushing Himachal Pradesh to the brink of bankruptcy through financial indiscipline and poor governance. Addressing the media, Thakur said the state was facing its worst-ever financial crisis, struggling to meet routine expenses, clear liabilities and sustain development. He alleged the government had ignored warnings and failed to enforce austerity, while indulging in avoidable expenditure.

Thakur criticised the appointment of chairmen, advisers and other political appointees, calling them an unnecessary burden on the exchequer. Dismissing the government's repeated blame on the Centre, he said financial assistance could not replace fiscal discipline.

