LoP hurt as stage collapses at Haroli

Tribune News Service

Una, October 20

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri filed his papers for the Assembly polls from Haroli here today.

Soon after filing his nomination, Agnihotri, along with his supporters, went to address a public meeting outside the mini secretariat at Haroli. As he began to address the gathering, the makeshift stage made of tables taken from a local tent house, collapsed. Agnihotri received a minor injury on his leg and was later treated at the district hospital.

Mukesh Agnihotri (cong)Haroli

Assets Rs 2.81 Cr Movable: Rs 2.14 crore

Immoveable: Rs 77.21 lakh

For a good five to seven minutes, the party workers made frantic efforts to rescue Agnihotri and other leaders from under the collapsed stage. Besides, Agnihotri and his family members, around 150 workers were on the stage when it gave way. It was then announced that everybody was safe and within minutes Agnihotri again addressed the gathering by standing on the ground. He said just as this stage broke, the Jai Ram Thakur government was also poised to collapse soon.

He said the government had ignored all sections of society while the mafia ruled the state during the past five years. He claimed that the Congress would come to power in the Assembly elections and fulfil the promises of implementing the old pension scheme and reducing the contractual period of cops from eight years to two years on a par with other government employees.

He said the Congress if voted to power, would provide Rs 1,500 per month to every woman between the age of 18 and 60 years. He added that 300 units of power would be provided free of cost to all.

Agnihotri said PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the bulk drug park at Polian village in Haroli just a day before the elections were announced. He claimed that the Centre had not provided funds for the project and it was merely an exercise to mislead people.

Notably, Agnihotri has represented the Haroli segment consecutively for the past 20 years.