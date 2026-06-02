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Home / Himachal Pradesh / LoP Jai Ram claims BJP wave across Himachal

LoP Jai Ram claims BJP wave across Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. File
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday claimed that the results of the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections had exposed the growing public resentment against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made every effort to defer the elections as he was aware that the Congress was heading towards a humiliating defeat.
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In a statement issued here, Thakur said despite attempts to postpone the polls and alleged violations of the model code of conduct, the people of the state had delivered an overwhelming mandate in favour of BJP-backed candidates. According to him, the outcome of the elections reflected widespread dissatisfaction with what he termed the Congress government's “three-and-a-half years of misrule”.

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The former CM asserted that several senior Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers and party MLAs, had been rejected by voters in their respective panchayats and Assembly segments. He said the strong performance of BJP-supported candidates in gram panchayats, urban local bodies and Zila Parishads indicated that the Congress was steadily losing public support and was on course for defeat in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Thakur further alleged that the Congress had come to power in 2022 on the basis of “false guarantees” which remained unfulfilled even after three years in office. He said the electorate had delivered a fitting response through the ballot.

He also questioned the government over its failure to appoint a regular Chief Secretary, asking why the administration was “making a mockery of the system” in the name of systemic change.

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