Lord Buddha’s teachings offer practical solutions to modern challenges: Experts

The timeless relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings in addressing contemporary social, ethical, and psychological challenges was the focus of a recent lecture at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dhauladhar Campus-I. The event, themed “Relevance of Buddha’s Teachings in the Contemporary Context,” was jointly organised by the Centre for Buddhist Studies, the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, and the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

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CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal presided over the event, with Dr Balmukund Pandey, national organising secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, serving as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

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A remedy for modern crises

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Bansal noted that despite remarkable technological advancements, modern society was plagued by violence, conflict, environmental degradation, mental stress and excessive consumerism. He emphasised that Buddha’s teachings on compassion, non-violence, moderation and mindfulness offer practical solutions.

“Hatred, intolerance and divisiveness remain at the root of many global problems,” Prof Bansal said. “Buddha’s message that hatred can only be overcome through love and compassion is as relevant today as ever,” he said.

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Highlighting Dharamsala’s significance as a living centre of Buddhist thought, the Vice-Chancellor also announced CUHP’s plans to host an international convention on Buddhist philosophy and contemporary issues.

Many ghats, one river

In his keynote address, Dr Balmukund Pandey integrated Buddha’s teachings into the broader framework of India’s ancient knowledge systems and spiritual heritage. He argued that Buddhism should be viewed as an integral part of India’s civilizational traditions rather than an isolated stream.

Explaining that many of Buddha’s principles possess roots in the Vedas and Upanishads, Dr Pandey used the metaphor “Many ghats, one river” to illustrate how different traditions express the same interconnected wisdom. He praised Buddha’s unique ability to simplify profound philosophical truths for the masses, keeping his message vibrant after more than two millennia.

Dr Pandey concluded by focusing on the Middle Path and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness). He linked contemporary anxieties and social tensions to unchecked materialism, advocating for simplicity, self-restraint and contentment as the ultimate remedies for modern societal challenges.