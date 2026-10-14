Lord Rama, Goddess Sita birth scenes enthrall audience in Mandi

The Ramlila organised at the local Kisan Bhawan in Mandi district witnessed captivating performances on second day on Monday, depicting the birth of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Shri Ramlila Committee Kotli is organising it.

The programme began with the episode of Shravan Kumar, who was accidentally killed by King Dashrath while hunting in forest. Shravan’s grieving parents cursed the king that he, too, would suffer the agony of separation from his son. Subsequently, on the advice of Sage Vashishtha, King Dashrath performed the Putreshti Yagna, resulting in the birth of four sons — Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan.

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Another scene depicted a severe famine in King Janak’s kingdom. On advice, the king ploughed the land with a golden plough, during which Goddess Sita emerged from the earth.

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Santosh Kumari, pradhan of Bhargaon gram panchayat, was the chief guest at the programme. She contributed Rs 7,100 to the Ramlila committee.

The committee welcomed her with drums and flower garlands. Office-bearers of the committee, namely president Prashant Mohan, director Naresh Thakur, treasurer Kamal Kishore, music director Sher Singh Thakur, joint secretary Pawan Kumar and Mahila Mandal Kotli president Anjali honoured her.