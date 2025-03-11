Loreto Convent Tara Hall hosts orientation event for parents

Loreto Convent Tara Hall recently organised a successful orientation programme for the parents of pre-primary and class-1 students, blending informative sessions with engaging activities to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The program began with a heartfelt welcome from the Principal, Reetu Sharma, who emphasised the school’s commitment to providing a well-rounded education. She highlighted that the school focuses not only on academic excellence but also on character development, self-confidence, resilience, fostering curiosity and spiritual growth, all aligned with the Loreto tradition.

The event continued with a meditative prayer and the lighting of the panchdeep to invoke blessings for the upcoming academic session.

Sister Apolina, the Secretary of the Managing Committee and Community Leader, reaffirmed that the school’s mission and vision remain deeply rooted in the core values of Mary Ward. She shared one of the key maxims of the Loreto foundress, “Women in time will do much,” underlining the school’s dedication to empowering generations of women. Sister Apolina also emphasised the vital role parents play in nurturing their children’s growth with love and warmth.

Faculty members then presented the school’s curriculum structure along with the wide range of co-curricular activities offered. The importance of eliminating plastic and foil usage was also discussed, encouraging a caring and sustainable culture from an early age. A unique interactive session followed, where parents participated in fun childhood games such as pass the ball, pick the bottle and hoopla game. These activities highlighted teamwork, decision-making and quick reflexes.

The event concluded with a reflective session, allowing parents to share their insights and experiences, followed by a vote of thanks by the Junior School Coordinator, Ms Monica Sharma.