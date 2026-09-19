DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, NCB hold session on drug abuse

Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, NCB hold session on drug abuse

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guest honoured at the workshop on the prevention of drug abuse and substance consumption in Shimla on Friday.
Advertisement

Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, Shimla, organised a special awareness workshop and interactive session on the prevention of drug abuse and substance consumption on Friday. The programme took place under the guidance of the Central Board of Secondary Education, Regional Office, Panchkula, and in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, Central Board of Secondary Education, Regional Office, Panchkula, was the chief guest while Bhushan Lal, Assistant Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education, Sub-Regional Office, Shimla, also joined the programme. An intelligence officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chandigarh Zonal Unit, provided the participants with valuable information on various aspects of drug abuse and substance consumption.

Advertisement

Principals, senior teachers, school counsellors, and two students each from Classes XI and XII attended the session. These attendees represented various Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated and Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India schools of Shimla district. The organisers extended invitations to around 70 schools and 42 of which actively participated in the programme. Around 300 participants attended the awareness session altogether.

Advertisement

Principal of the school Ritu Sharma urged the students to make positive choices in life and spread awareness among their peers and in society about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts