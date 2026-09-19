Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, NCB hold session on drug abuse

Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, Shimla, organised a special awareness workshop and interactive session on the prevention of drug abuse and substance consumption on Friday. The programme took place under the guidance of the Central Board of Secondary Education, Regional Office, Panchkula, and in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, Central Board of Secondary Education, Regional Office, Panchkula, was the chief guest while Bhushan Lal, Assistant Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education, Sub-Regional Office, Shimla, also joined the programme. An intelligence officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chandigarh Zonal Unit, provided the participants with valuable information on various aspects of drug abuse and substance consumption.

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Principals, senior teachers, school counsellors, and two students each from Classes XI and XII attended the session. These attendees represented various Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated and Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India schools of Shimla district. The organisers extended invitations to around 70 schools and 42 of which actively participated in the programme. Around 300 participants attended the awareness session altogether.

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Principal of the school Ritu Sharma urged the students to make positive choices in life and spread awareness among their peers and in society about the harmful effects of substance abuse.